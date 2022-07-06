Tobam Decreases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,479 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tobam owned 0.21% of Domino’s Pizza worth $31,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.65.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,936. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.40.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

