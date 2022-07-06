Tobam Decreases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 775,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,590 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $15,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. 203,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,603,869. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

