Tobam Grows Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Tobam raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 9,776.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 234,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $135.13. 6,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $174.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.