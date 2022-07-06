Tobam Has $42.54 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Tobam cut its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,139 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock accounts for 2.1% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.28% of NortonLifeLock worth $42,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 107,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,347. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.