Tobam Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tobam lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199,289 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.06% of Newmont worth $35,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.92. 294,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,927,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

