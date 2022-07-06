Tobam Lowers Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,383 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTB traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.07. 21,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

