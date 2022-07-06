Tobam Sells 100,590 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tobam lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 802,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,590 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 2.4% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $47,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 92,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 120,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,281. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

