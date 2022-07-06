Tobam Sells 142,684 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,684 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up about 2.3% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.16% of Hormel Foods worth $45,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $47.92. 30,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

