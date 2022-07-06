Tobam Sells 83,980 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Tobam cut its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,980 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.10% of Elanco Animal Health worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELAN stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. 80,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,020. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

