Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$31.75 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of TPZEF stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.