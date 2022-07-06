TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Down to $51.15

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.15, but opened at $49.36. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 18,886 shares trading hands.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 31.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,309,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

