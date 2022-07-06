Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.

TSCO opened at $198.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.30 and a 200 day moving average of $213.16. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.72.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.