Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,290 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,812,000 after buying an additional 1,335,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,112,000 after buying an additional 1,260,664 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,493,000 after buying an additional 1,148,475 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,971 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 42,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,135. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

