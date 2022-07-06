Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 827.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Impinj by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $252,729.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,824.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,439 shares of company stock worth $786,085 over the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.04. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.10. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 2.10. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

