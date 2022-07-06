Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,159,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 203,461 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,186,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

