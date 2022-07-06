Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,037. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

