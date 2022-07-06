Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,517 Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATHA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ ATHA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. 9,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hans Moebius acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $807,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,695,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,050,788.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,767 shares of company stock valued at $39,723 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

