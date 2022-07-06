Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 40,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 951,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 73,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 48,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.00. 31,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,899,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.