Transform Wealth LLC Buys 1,091 Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CAPE opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

