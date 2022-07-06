Transform Wealth LLC Buys 8,964 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 277.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

