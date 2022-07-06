Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after buying an additional 240,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after buying an additional 186,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after buying an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $172.09 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.96 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.53 and its 200-day moving average is $191.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

