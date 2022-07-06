Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $197.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.01 and a 200-day moving average of $255.80. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $193.62 and a 1-year high of $318.82.

