Transform Wealth LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Wayfair to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.16.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $79,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,567.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,650 shares of company stock worth $866,785. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $317.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.81. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

