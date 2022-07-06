Transform Wealth LLC Has $612,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in MSCI by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in MSCI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $422.01 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $415.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.09.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

