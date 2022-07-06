Transform Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,342 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,517,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,403,000 after buying an additional 384,965 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4,966.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.26.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

