Transform Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 233.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

NYSE:BA opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.39 and its 200-day moving average is $175.54. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

