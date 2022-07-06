Transform Wealth LLC Sells 435 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.31.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.