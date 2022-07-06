Transform Wealth LLC Takes $503,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,162 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $185.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.68) to GBX 2,551 ($30.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

