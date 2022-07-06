Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Sells $15,000.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TMCI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 65,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,593. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 7.56.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
About Treace Medical Concepts (Get Rating)
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
Further Reading
