Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Trex makes up 2.0% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,362,000 after acquiring an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,050 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Trex by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Trex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,564,000 after acquiring an additional 53,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Trex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,451,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TREX. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.12.

Shares of TREX traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,030. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

