Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TPH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

NYSE TPH opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

