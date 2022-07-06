True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.10. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $492.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

