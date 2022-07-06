Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Trading Up 4.7%

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) was up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.36. Approximately 1,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 104,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tucows in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tucows from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

