Tufton Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,883 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

SHEL opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.68) to GBX 2,551 ($30.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.