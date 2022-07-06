Tufton Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,812,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $563,108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,899,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,515,000 after acquiring an additional 176,763 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,360,000 after acquiring an additional 137,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,905,000 after acquiring an additional 194,378 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,250. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

