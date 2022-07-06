Tufton Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of TSM opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

