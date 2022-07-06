Tufton Capital Management Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $14,234,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $488.26 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $397.11 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

