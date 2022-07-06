Tufton Capital Management Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $184.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $161.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

