Tufton Capital Management Has $8.39 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after buying an additional 780,425 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,344,000 after purchasing an additional 418,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

