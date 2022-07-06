Tufton Capital Management Purchases 10 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,924.93.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,362.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,330.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,468.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

