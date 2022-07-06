Tufton Capital Management Sells 928 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,039 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

