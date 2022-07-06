Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Up 27.0% in June

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TOUR stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

