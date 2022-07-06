Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of TOUR opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

