Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 26,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 669,662 shares.The stock last traded at $26.13 and had previously closed at $26.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.65 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

