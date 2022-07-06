Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Tops $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $99,573.12 and $175.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00142260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00879820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00088688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015825 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

