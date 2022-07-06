U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $62.77 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

