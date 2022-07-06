Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 169,253 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $47,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

