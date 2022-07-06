Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Down to $22.52

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.52, but opened at $21.91. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 420,260 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $635,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $199,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

