UBS Group Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 490 Price Target

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 490 ($5.93) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BP.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.09) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.45) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.48) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.54) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.18) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 171.50 ($2.08). 107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £34.31 billion and a PE ratio of -2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.20. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 168 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 197 ($2.39).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

