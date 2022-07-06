UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UMB Financial stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.64. The stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.92. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,610,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 822,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,924,000 after buying an additional 211,067 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

